Bhiwandi: Police held 2 chain snatchers, seizes stolen jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh

The police arrested two chain snatchers and seized stolen jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh from them in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said.

The accused were nabbed by a team of patrolling policemen at Pirani Pada area on June 19, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shivraj Patil said. The police recovered 260 gm of jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh from the duo, he said.

A probe revealed that the accused were involved in 14 cases of chain snatching, including two in the jurisdiction of the Bhiwandi taluka police station, the official said, adding that the motorcycle used in the crime has also been seized.