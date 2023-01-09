Bhiwandi: Two people booked for gang-rape of transgender

On Friday, January 6, two youths allegedly raped a 19-year-old transgender woman in Bhiwandi. Shantinagar police charged the two with violating relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code; the complaint was filed on Sunday, January 8. The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend them.

Tahal Salim Khan (23) and Shahid Khan (25) gang-raped the survivor on Friday night.

"It has come to light that the two accused brought the transperson to a secluded room in the Azadnagar area of Bhiwandi and raped them," said SA Indalkar, Senior Inspector of the Bhiwandi police station.

The trans person, who resides in Bhiwandi and knew the two accused because they all lived in the same area, was also mentioned by the police official.

Indalkar added, "The accused released the survivor the next morning at 4 a.m. Tahal and Shahid threatened to kill the survivor if they reported the incident. "We have launched a case against both the accused under sections 377, 324, 342, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and have started looking for them," Indalkar added.