Bhiwandi: Woman abducted from her house, remains untraced for 15 hours

On Wednesday, Police are trying to trace a 30-year-old woman who was abducted from her residence in Bhiwandi city, situated in Maharashtra's Thane district, during the evening hours of Tuesday, according to an official statement.

Prima facie, seven persons, including four women, barged into the woman’s house located on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road at around 5 pm and bundled her into a car before speeding away, he said quoting the FIR lodged by the victim’s relatives.

Subsequently, the victim's son received a phone call demanding a ransom of Rs 3 lakh for her safe release, as confirmed by the official. Authorities are currently leaning towards the theory that this incident may be the result of a financial dispute, and they are actively conducting a more extensive inquiry into the matter. A case was registered at Shanti Nagar police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.