Bhoomiputra Bhawan in Ulwe Awaits Opening After 18 Months

Nearly one and a half years after its completion, the Bhoomiputra Bhawan, a cultural center in Ulwe built for Rs. 50 crore to honor the city's original Agri-Koli inhabitants, remains unopened. The delay is causing growing frustration among project-affected persons (PAPs) eager to see the center operational.

Completed in August 2022, the state-of-the-art building stands unused. Last month, the facade received a fresh coat of paint, highlighting the lingering wait for its opening.

A CIDCO official confirmed that a tender has been issued for the second time to select a contractor to operate and maintain the premises on a five-year license agreement. The chosen operator will pay an upfront fee to CIDCO and manage the center's branding, maintenance, and revenue generation through entry fees, bookings, parking charges, and a cafeteria.

Located near the Nerul-Uran railway line and easily accessible from major Navi Mumbai areas, the Bhoomiputra Bhawan boasts a multi-purpose hall, auditorium, training and aviation academy, kitchen, parking for over 100 vehicles, and a basement. Its design echoes the Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi.

The center aims not only to preserve the region's Agri-Koli heritage but also to provide new opportunities for the community as traditional fishing and agriculture give way to urban professions.