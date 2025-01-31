Big Blow For Arvind Kejriwal: 7 Sitting MLAs Quit AAP Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Seven Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) resigned from the party just five days before the Delhi Assembly elections. Bhawna Gaur, the MLA from Palam, sent a letter to AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, stating that she was resigning due to a loss of trust in both him and the party.

In her letter, Gaur said, "I hereby resign from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party as I have lost faith in you and the party. Please accept the same."Along with Gaur, six other sitting MLAs also resigned: Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli, Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri, Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar, Rohit Mehrauliya from Trilokpuri, B.S. June from Bijwasan, and Pawan Sharma from Adarsh Nagar. This decision came after the seven MLAs were denied tickets by AAP for the upcoming Delhi elections, scheduled for February 5.

