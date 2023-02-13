Big blow for NCP as four corporators from Thane join Eknath Shinde

Four ex-NCP corporators from Thane switched loyalties to Shiv Sena Balasaheb, party Sunday night, justifying their switchover to better prospects for their ward under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde. Few leaders from Mumbra also expressed interest in aligning with the saffron combine, late Sunday. Senior leader and former corporator from Lokmanya Nagar, Hanmant Jagdale (67), along with three colleagues and few local office bearers formally joined the Shinde camp.

Civic polls are due in Thane and several other cities in Maharashtra since early 2022.Shinde said cluster development was about to take off in Thane under the local civic body and planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation and there was need for everyone to come forward for the betterment of the masses overcoming political differences.Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Jagdale had said he was joining the Shinde faction to work for cluster development and help those who live in old, dilapidated and unauthorised structures.