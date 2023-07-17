Big blow for Uddhav Thackeray as prominent leader Rahul Kalate decides to join Shinde faction

Rahul Kalate, a prominent leader from the Thackeray group, has reportedly decided to join the Shinde faction. Uddhav Thackeray, the former Chief Minister, has faced a major blow in Pune due to this development. Rahul Kalate was known for his close association with the Thackeray family. His decision to leave Thackeray and align with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group is likely to have a substantial impact on the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections. This evening, Rahul Kalate is expected to officially join the Shinde faction along with party officials and workers.

Rahul Kalate had been actively working with Shiv Sena since 2014. However, in the 2019 and 2023 Assembly elections, he faced significant defeats. During the Chinchwad by-election, Rahul Kalate sought a ticket from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, but the NCP overlooked him and nominated Nana Kate instead. Subsequently, Rahul Kalate is now set to join the Shinde group along with four former corporators and several party workers from Chinchwad. In 2002, Rahul Kalate had contested his first municipal election on NCP ticket. Later, in 2014, he switched to Shiv Sena. During his tenure in the municipal corporation, Kalate had served as the group leader, city president, and even held the position of Leader of Opposition at one point.

After the by-election defeat, Rahul Kalate adopted a 'wait and watch' approach. However, he has now made the decision to join the Shinde group, aligning with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's stance. Recently, Legislative Council Speaker Neelam Gorhe also left Uddhav Thackeray's group and joined the Shinde faction. Notably, prominent leaders like Manisha Kayande, Amey Ghole, and Rahul Kanal have already switched to the Shinde group. This development is likely to compound the political challenges for Uddhav Thackeray, who is already facing a crisis.