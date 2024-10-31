Big Blow to Congress Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election: Ravi Raja Resigns, Set to Join BJP Today in Mumbai

The Congress party has suffered a big blow ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections in Maharashtra, as Ravi Raja, former opposition leader and a senior Congress figure in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has resigned from the party. Reports suggest that Ravi Raja is set to join the BJP today in the presence of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Raja was reportedly displeased with the Congress’s decision to nominate Ganesh Yadav for the Sion Koliwada assembly constituency, a choice made over his own candidacy.

Ravi Raja was a prominent face for Congress within the BMC, known for his active participation in numerous protests across the city. His resignation just before the assembly elections is widely viewed as a major blow to the Congress party.

Opposition leader in BMC and senior Congress leader Ravi Raja resigns from the Congress party pic.twitter.com/yqd9ZDXt6P — IANS (@ians_india) October 31, 2024

Raja has reportedly sent his resignation to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge. There were three Congress hopefuls for the Sion Koliwada seat: opposition leader Ravi Raja, Mumbai Congress Secretary Amit Shetty (son of former MLA Jagannath Shetty), and Congress Secretary Ganesh Yadav. Ultimately, Congress chose Ganesh Yadav, bypassing both Raja and Shetty.

This decision led to dissatisfaction among Raja and Shetty, who both voiced their frustration with the party’s leadership. On Wednesday, Ravi Raja formally submitted his resignation due to a perceived lack of recognition from the party. Amit Shetty has also voiced his dissatisfaction with Varsha Gaikwad's handling of Mumbai Congress affairs, sparking speculation on whether he may also reconsider his position.

BJP Meeting in Mumbai Today

Meanwhile, a BJP press conference is scheduled for 11:30 am, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar in attendance. Prior to the conference, a meeting between Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis will take place, where discussions are expected to cover BJP’s discontent over the NCP’s nomination of Nawab Malik and the ongoing factional tensions within both BJP and NCP.