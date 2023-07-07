Big blow to Thackeray faction, Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde faction



Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLC Neelam Gorhe joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on Friday, July 7, dealing Uddhav Thackeray a new setback. Following a discussion with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde, she abandoned ship.

Gorhe also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's leadership and said that she was joining CM Shinde as he was working to take forward the ideology of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

On Thursday, Sanjay Shirsat claimed that 14 out of the 15 MLAs from the Uddhav faction have expressed their desire to join the Shiv Sena. The lone MLA who is with Shiv Sena (UBT) is Aaditya Thackeray, the grandson of the Sena founder and Uddhav’s son, he claimed.

