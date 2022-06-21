Big news! Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat likely to resign?

While the Shiv Sena faction is trembling, now the Congress is also in turmoil. Sources said that Minister of State and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, who was upset after the results of the Legislative Council, was in the mood to resign from the post of Legislative Group leader. Therefore, the Mahavikas Aghadi government has started to face big shocks.

Balasaheb Thorat had made an important statement after the defeat of the Congress candidate. Balasaheb Thorat had made a suggestive statement that he would take responsibility for this defeat. Therefore, it is being said that Balasaheb Thorat is now preparing to step down from the post of Congress group leader. Congress' first choice candidate Chandrakant Handore lost. After that, internal discontent within Congress was exposed. Congress got 41 out of 44 first preference votes. In other words, it was revealed that Congress lost 3 votes. In this regard, Balasaheb Thorat admitted defeat yesterday and stated that if the vote of our own party is divided, what will be the fault of others.

"If our own party is divided, what is the use of blaming others? There is no point in blaming others. We need to think now. It will be conveyed to the leadership ", said Balasaheb Thorat.

When asked if Shiv Sena and NCP did not help Congress, Balasaheb Thorat has stated that there is no point in blaming both these parties. I will not say that Shiv Sena and NCP did not help us. Because of the votes of our own party are divided, I do not want to talk about others. This is definitely disappointing for Congress, says Balasaheb Thorat.

