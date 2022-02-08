Big news! Mumbai 100 percent unlocked from next week? BMC starts preparations

Mumbaikars who have successfully battled the third wave of corona may get good news next week. Due to declining number of corona patients and continuous improvement in recovery rate, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has started considering exemption from restrictions. A decision will be taken this week to review the covid situation and relax the restrictions, said Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The situation in Mumbai is under control. We will also interact with the Covid Task Force if the situation in the surrounding cities remains under control. After that, some of the existing restrictions will be relaxed. The ban will be lifted by next week, Kakani said.

We will report the Corona situation in Mumbai to the Task Force. The final decision will be taken by the state government. Mumbai could be unlocked in February, given the declining number of corona patients. But even after this, Mumbaikars will have to abide by the covid rules, said Kakani. A total of 356 new corona patients were registered in Mumbai on Monday (yesterday). For the last several days, less than 500 patients have been seen in Mumbai every day. At the beginning of last December, there were 200-250 patients in the city. However, after December 21, this number went up to 20,000. After that the municipality imposed restrictions. Many restrictions were lifted after the Corona situation was brought under control.