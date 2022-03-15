Big news: 'Will not disconnect power supply to farmers over bills', announces Nitin Raut

In Maharashtra, the campaign to cut off power supply to farmers who have not paid their electricity bills will be stopped immediately. Energy Minister Nitin Raut made the announcement in the Assembly recently.

Recently Raut had made it clear that the government will not waive the electricity bill, those who have not paid the electricity bill, their connection will be cut.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut had said,"They say "do this for us, do that for us" but they don't pay electricity bills. So, we will cut off their power supply. This (electricity) is not free and we will not forgive (defaulters)."