"Big Scam?": Uddhav Thackeray raises concerns over crop insurance payouts in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray criticized the Eknath Shinde government, questioning the efficacy of the crop insurance scheme. Thackeray raised concerns about a potential big scam, pointing out that while firms received substantial crore rupees as premiums, farmers were not reaping the intended benefits. Recently, various regions in the state experienced unseasonal rains, resulting in widespread damage to crops and causing distress among farmers.

Talking to reporters after meeting farmers in Hingoli district, Thackeray said the state government must waive farm loans the way he did when he was CM between 2019 and 2022. I wonder if the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is a big scam, Thackeray said.

He said after the state government announced crop insurance for farmers for just Re 1, while their premium would be paid by farmers, the number of farmers in the state insuring their crops rose from 90 lakh to 1.75 crore.

The state government has paid farmers’ share of Rs 8,000 crore. In whose pocket did the money go through these insurance companies? This is taxpayers money, he asked. Insurance company offices are shut, they don’t answer phone calls, they don’t listen to the government or face farmers, he alleged.