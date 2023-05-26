Bigg Boss 16's Gori Nagori brutally attacked by her brother-in-law

Bigg Boss 16 fame Gori Nagori, also known as the 'Shakira of Rajasthan' took to her social media and made shocking allegations at one of her family members where she claimed that her brother-in-law attacked her along with his friends and is threatening her whole family.Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a video of the event and added a long caption that read, "Hello friends, I am your Gori. I am uploading this video about what happened to me today, on May 22nd it was my sister's wedding. As I live in Merta city and my father and brother aren't there."

She further added, "There is an elder brother-in-law of mine, Javed Hussain who said that if you come for the wedding in Kishangarh, I will make all the arrangements. So, I agreed to come to Kishangarh at his request and I did not know that this was his conspiracy to call me to Kishangarh. My team was attacked very badly by my brother-in-law and his friends."She also claimed that when she went to the police station to file a complaint against the accused, the cops present there started taking selfies with her and politely sent her back.

She further wrote, "My brother and I went to file the complaint but the police did not take my complaint saying it is a house matter deal at home and the policeman troubled me for a long time, He made me wait sitting there and then took a selfie with me."The Bigg Boss 16 contestant further urged the government of Rajasthan to provide her protection and also said loudly that her 'life is in danger.' She wrote, "I stay alone in the house and my mom and we are in danger with all these people. If anything happens to my life, my mom, or my team, then these people will be responsible for it, whose video I have taken my name and I will ask only this request from the people of Rajasthan to support me."She concluded by saying, "I want this from the Rajasthan government to Sir Ashok Gehlot ji and Sachin Pilot ji to support me and get justice as soon as possible and punish the person whose mistake is punished. My life is in danger, please help me Rajasthan government. Gori Nagori became a household name as she participated in Bigg Boss 16 and also was seen in Marathi Bigg Boss Season 4. She is also known for copying Shakira's movements and has a slight resemblance to the Colombian singer's dancing skills.