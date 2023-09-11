Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2L ex-gratia to Thane lift collapse victims

On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his condolences regarding the tragic demise of four laborers from Samastipur, Bihar. They lost their lives in an elevator collapse at a 40-story building under construction in Thane, Maharashtra.

The four were among the seven labourers who were killed in the accident on Sunday. The chief minister announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each from the CM Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said here.

Kumar also directed officials to coordinate the transportation of the four laborers' bodies to their respective villages in Bihar. The incident took place as the workers were coming down from the 40-story building after finishing waterproofing work on the terrace. Based on initial evidence, it appears that one of the supporting cables of the construction lift broke, resulting in the accident.