Bird Flu Outbreak in Chirner: 1,237 Chickens Culled, Farmers to Receive Compensation

Maharashtra: In Chirner, the campaign against bird flu, which began on Sunday, has concluded following an order from the District Collector. To prevent the spread of the virus, 1,237 chickens were culled over two days. Compensation will be provided to the 43 affected farmers, as confirmed by Raigad District Animal Husbandry Department Deputy Commissioner Dr. Sachin Deshpande.

The outbreak resulted in the death of 120 chickens across three farms. After an investigation by the Central Health Department determined the cause of death was bird flu, District Collector Kishan Jawale ordered the affected area to be sealed until February 9. Consequently, the compensation will be credited to the farmers' bank accounts.

Health checks for poultry farm workers were conducted by officials from the Uran Panchayat Samiti Health Department, revealing no cases of bird flu. However, four individuals with mild flu-like symptoms were treated. Uran Taluka Medical Officer Dr. Rajendra Itkare stated that the health team will remain active in the area for the next few days.

Instructions were issued to destroy all chickens, other birds, eggs, and animal feed within the affected zone. Following the District Magistrate's orders, the Health and Animal Husbandry Departments will ensure the financial compensation is distributed to the 43 farmers, while surveys will continue in the region.