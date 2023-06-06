BJP and Shiv Sena eyeing ministerial berths: 6 and 4 seats respectively?

A year has passed since the power transition in the state, yet the Shinde-Fadnavis government has not undergone any cabinet expansion. Currently, there are only 20 ministers in the government, with several ministers handling multiple departments.

Criticism has been directed towards the ruling BJP-Shinde alliance for the absence of district ministers in several districts across the state. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the possibility of expanding the cabinet. As a result, it is likely that six BJP MLAs and four Shiv Sena MLAs will be appointed as ministers. It is reported that high-ranking BJP leaders received instructions from Delhi regarding this matter.

Due to the high number of MLAs aspiring for ministerial positions from the BJP and Shiv Sena, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are expected to face tough competition for cabinet positions. The BJP and Shiv Sena are preparing to induct two cabinet ministers and two ministers of state, considering the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The focus is on selecting a few influential leaders for this opportunity. The cabinet expansion will be modest, and other aspiring MLAs may be entrusted with responsibilities in various corporations.

The names of Ashish Shelar, Kalidas Kolambkar, Prashant Bamb, and Prasad Lad are being actively discussed as potential candidates from the BJP for ministerial positions. From the Shiv Sena, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Shahajibapu Patil, and Rajesh Kshirsagar are also in the mix. With the upcoming local body and Lok Sabha elections, there is a chance for deserving MLAs to be rewarded. However, the final decision on appointing MLAs to ministerial roles rests with the chief minister and deputy chief minister.