BJP appoints campaign chiefs for 48 Lok Sabha constituencies

A year ago, following a split within the Shiv Sena, the BJP seized the opportunity and formed the government under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, effectively displacing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray. However, the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections pose a formidable challenge for the BJP as they face a strong opposition from the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

In light of this, the BJP has developed a robust strategy to counter the Maha Vikas Aghadi's challenge. Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the BJP state president, has appointed 48 leaders as campaign chiefs for the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies.

महाराष्ट्रातील पक्षाच्या सर्व ४८ लोकसभा मतदारसंघांच्या निवडणूक प्रमुखांच्या नियुक्त्या केल्या. सर्व नियुक्त प्रमुखांचे अभिनंदन!

सर्व निवडणूक प्रमुख त्यांच्या अनुभव व संघटन कौशल्याच्या बळावर संघटन बळकट करून २०२४ च्या लोकसभा निवडणुकीत भाजपा शिवसेना युतीला विजय मिळवून देतील.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha has been assigned the role of overseeing the South Mumbai constituency, while Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been entrusted with the responsibility of the Thane Lok Sabha seat. Prashant Thakur will be in charge of Maval, while Pramod Jathar has been appointed for Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg. Atul Bhosale has been elected as the campaign chief for the Satara Lok Sabha constituency, and Prashant Paricharak will be present as the campaign chief for Madha Lok Sabha.

Murlidhar Mohol has been designated as the campaign chief for the crucial Pune Lok Sabha constituency, which holds significant importance for the BJP. Mahesh Landge has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the Shirur constituency. Rahul Kul has been given the charge of being the campaign chief in the Baramati constituency.

Bawankule further conveyed that the BJP has established a goal of securing the election of over 200 MLAs from the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the forthcoming assembly elections.