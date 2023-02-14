BJP calls BBC the most 'Bhrasht Bakwaas Corporation' in the world after IT raid

The BJP accused the BBC of unleashing "venomous" reporting against India and alleged that its propaganda and the Congress' agenda go together. Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia rejected the Congress' criticism of the Income Tax (I-T) action and said the government agency should be allowed to do its job. The BJP leader further claimed that BBC has a "tainted and black history.

The searches are being done as part of tax evasion investigation.Officials told PTI that department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm. Meanwhile, this searches also comes weeks after Centre blocked the sharing of clips of a BBC documentary that questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during deadly riots in 2002 in the western state of Gujarat.Congress has reacted to searches at the BBC office and has called it an “undeclared emergency."In a tweet, it wrote “First came the BBC documentary, it was banned. Now IT has raided BBC. undeclared emergency."