BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule claims Sharad Pawar scripted resignation drama to save NCP from destruction

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed NCP president Sharad Pawar scripted the resignation drama to save his party from destruction after he realised his mistake of allying with Maha Vikas Aghadi and later withdrew his decision.

The senior BJP leader also said Pawar wanted to tap the mood in his party as he feared that NCP might get destroyed between Congress and the crisis-hit Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray.

After allying with Shiv Sena and Congress, Sharad Pawar realised that he has gone astray and committed a mistake by joining MVA because Uddhav Thackeray, who led the erstwhile MVA government, lacked the acumen to run his party as 40 MLAs left Thackeray’s party, claimed Bawankule.

To save his party from possible destruction, Pawar scripted the drama to resign as NCP chief. He subsequently withdrew his decision as he wanted to gauge the mood in the party,” the BJP leader claimed and added the Vajramooth (iron fist) of MVA is opening slowly.

Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down as NCP chief at a public function in Mumbai on May 2, triggering a churn and consternation in the party founded and helmed by him, with leaders and cadres urging him to reconsider. Three days later, Pawar said he was rescinding his decision to resign, heeding the pleas of party leaders and activists.