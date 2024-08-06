'BJP Complicated Reservation Issue In Maharashtra, PM Modi Should Resolve It': Congress Chief Nana Patole

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President, Nana Patole, has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to address the reservation issue in the state. Speaking at Tilak Bhavan, Patole accused the BJP of making false promises and creating social conflicts.

"In 2014, Devendra Fadnavis promised reservations for the Maratha, Dhangar, and Adivasi communities, yet the issue remains unresolved," Patole stated. He recalled Fadnavis's claim that the reservation problem would be solved within 24 hours if the BJP came to power. "It has been ten years of BJP governance at both the state and central levels, but nothing has been done."

Patole urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the initiative in resolving the reservation issue, emphasizing that the BJP has caused divisions among different castes. "The BJP has misled the Maratha and OBC communities, damaging social harmony," he said. The Congress leader reiterated his party's stance, calling for a caste-wise census and the removal of the 50% cap on reservations, a position publicly supported by Rahul Gandhi.

Regarding recent discussions with Maratha community representatives, Patole affirmed the Congress's willingness to engage. "Our stance was clearly explained, and we remain open to further discussions," he noted.

Patole also criticized the BJP's Ladki Bahina scheme, comparing it to the Ladli Behna scheme in Madhya Pradesh, which he claimed was shut down after elections. He argued that such schemes are election tactics, contrasting them with the Congress's Mahalaxmi scheme, which he highlighted as successful in Karnataka and Telangana.

Addressing the flood crisis in Maharashtra, Patole condemned the government's inaction. "Crops and homes have been destroyed, and there is no provision for shelter or food. The government has not conducted assessments, and farmers are struggling," he said. Patole called for an immediate halt to loan recoveries from farmers and proposed blanket loan waivers, similar to those implemented by the Congress government in Telangana.

Patole concluded with a promise: "If the Mahayuti government fails to provide loan waivers, the Congress-MVA government will waive farmers' loans once in power."