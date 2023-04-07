Pune: BJP considers 3 candidates for Pune bypoll after Girish Bapat's demise
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 7, 2023 12:12 PM 2023-04-07T12:12:24+5:30 2023-04-07T12:16:05+5:30
The search for a BJP candidate for the upcoming byelection in the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, which became vacant ...
The search for a BJP candidate for the upcoming byelection in the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, which became vacant following the demise of Girish Bapat, has commenced. Bapat, who was a BJP leader and the Pune MP, passed away recently, resulting in a vacancy in the constituency. The process for the byelection has picked up pace following his demise.
According to reports, the BJP is currently considering three potential candidates for the by-election to fill the vacant seat.
As per sources, the BJP is considering three individuals, namely Swarda Bapat, Muralidhar Mohol, and Sanjay Kakade, for the by-election to the Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Swarda Bapat is Girish Bapat's daughter-in-law, while Muralidhar Mohol is a former mayor of Pune, and Sanjay Kakade is a former MP.Open in app