Pune: BJP considers 3 candidates for Pune bypoll after Girish Bapat's demise

The search for a BJP candidate for the upcoming byelection in the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, which became vacant following the demise of Girish Bapat, has commenced. Bapat, who was a BJP leader and the Pune MP, passed away recently, resulting in a vacancy in the constituency. The process for the byelection has picked up pace following his demise.

According to reports, the BJP is currently considering three potential candidates for the by-election to fill the vacant seat.

As per sources, the BJP is considering three individuals, namely Swarda Bapat, Muralidhar Mohol, and Sanjay Kakade, for the by-election to the Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Swarda Bapat is Girish Bapat's daughter-in-law, while Muralidhar Mohol is a former mayor of Pune, and Sanjay Kakade is a former MP.