BJP corporator Vijay Tad shot dead in Sangli district, political motives suspected

BJP Corporator Vijay Tad has been shot dead in Jat Taluka of Sangli district. Tad's car was attacked by unknown assailants near the Alphonso school on Sangola road in Jat, and he was fired upon, resulting in his death. The attackers also hit Tad's body with stones after the shooting. This incident has caused a stir in the entire Jat Taluka and Sangli district.

Vijay Tad had come to pick up his children from a school located on Sangola road. As he reached the Alphonso School, unknown assailants blocked his car and opened fire on him. In a matter of moments, Tad was shot at and subsequently hit on the head with a stone by the attackers.

The police immediately arrived at the scene. They have taken note of the incident and started an investigation. Meanwhile, this murder is being viewed as politically motivated, and there is a possibility that it is the result of political rivalry.

The political situation in Sangli district has once again become tense due to the shooting death of a political leader.