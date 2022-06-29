BJP demands protection to rebel MLAs, ahead of floor test

Ahead of Maharashtra floor test, BJP on Wednesday demanded protection for rebel MLAs. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sent letters to the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Vidhan Bhavan Secretariat. The state is extremely volatile. It is being reported in the media that 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena have withdrawn their support to Mahavikas Aghadi. Against this backdrop, independent MLAs have e-mailed, while the opposition BJP has written a letter claiming that the Mahavikas Alliance does not have a majority. The opposition tested the majority as soon as possible to avoid the horse market. According to media reports, a majority test is inevitable for the Chief Minister and he should prove his majority, the governor said in a letter sent to the Chief Minister by Koshyari.

Meanwhile, A group of rebel MLAs from Shiv Sena will reach Mumbai tomorrow with Eknath Shinde. Eknath informed that he will come to Mumbai tomorrow with all the MLAs and will be present for the floor test. Eknath Shinde paid obeisance to Goddess Kamakhya this morning. He then made a statement about coming to Mumbai tomorrow. Eknath Shinde had requested the Chief Minister of Assam to visit the temple to pay homage to the Goddess. After taking darshan, Shinde informed that everyone will come to Mumbai tomorrow.