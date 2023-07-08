BJP does not break parties but takes along who support PM Modi's leadership

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, said that although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not engineer splits among rival parties, it does not stop individuals who support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and wish to join.

Speaking at the state BJP legislative party's meeting here days after a Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government, he also said that another round of cabinet expansion will take place soon.

BJP does not break other parties, but there will be no opposition to those who believe in Modi's leadership and want to come along, Fadnavis said. Even if opposition parties united against Modi, it would not make any impact, he said. He also asked BJP legislators to take the schemes of the Modi government to people under the Modi@9 campaign.

