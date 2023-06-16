BJP doors shut for Uddhav Thackeray, says Maha BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said his party’s doors were shut for Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, and hinted that there was no possibility of reconciliation with him.

All doors of the BJP are closed for Uddhav Thackeray. We are neither discussing anything with him nor will we do so in future,” Bawankule said in response to a query. BJP and undivided Shiv Sena fought the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections together but parted ways following the poll results after differences over sharing the chief minister’s post. The Sena then teamed up with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The three-party MVA government, however, collapsed in June last year after Eknath Shinde and 39 other MLAs of the Sena rebelled against Thackeray and joined hands with the BJP to form a government. While Shinde became the chief minister, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was appointed as his deputy.