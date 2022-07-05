BJP formulated election strategy, for several upcoming elections including Lok Sabha

New Delhi: In a recent meeting of the National Executive held in Hyderabad, the BJP has formulated a strategy for the forthcoming Assembly elections in 18 states, including the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. These include steps taken to encourage party workers and emotional issues like Kashi Vishwanath Corridor as well as Ram Janmabhoomi.

The party has decided to connect 200 million people with the party through a nationwide tricolor campaign. During the campaign, tricolor processions will be taken out in the form of morning ferries in the states, towns and villages facing elections. Special emphasis will be laid on connecting the youth with the party. Apart from this, a campaign of one booth with 200 workers will be implemented. There will be more focus on the booths where the BJP has less influence.

For this, a list of 50,000 such booths has been prepared. The BJP now wants to change the image of its urban party. Therefore, the party leaders will go to the villages and publicize the plans of the central government. Following the success of the beneficiary vote bank in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will now conduct the experiment across the country. The BJP wants to change the image of the urban party, for which it has decided to focus on rural areas.

The number of citizens benefiting from various schemes of the Central Government is more than 30 crores. Booth level activists will be in constant touch with them to convert this benefit into votes. It has also been decided to create a social media, digital group at the booth level to connect the youth of the states facing elections.