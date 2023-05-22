BJP gears up for BMC elections, holds meeting of Mumbai executive committee to devise plans

The Mumbai BJP executive committee called for a meeting on May 21, to discuss the Modi government's 9 years of development work and preparations for the upcoming BMC elections. The meeting, scheduled at Vasant Smriti in Dadar, had extended invitations to all BJP MPs from Mumbai, including Manoj Kotak, Gopal Shetty, and Poonam Mahajan, as well as party legislators, officials, and cell presidents.

A party official stated that the Mumbai Pradesh Executive Committee meets every three months, and this meeting follows that schedule. Subsequently, a meeting of the Mumbai district will also take place. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has hinted at the possibility of conducting the much-awaited municipal elections in October-November this year. This development sparked after the NCP leader and former deputy CM Ajit Pawar had predicted the municipal elections for next year. He said that civic polls are slated with Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections, which are due next year, 2024.

It is pertinent to note that the elections to 14 municipal corporations including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Pimpri-Chinchwad were originally scheduled in February 2022 but were deferred due to various petitions in court.As the civic elections were postponed, administrators have been serving in all these municipal corporations and there have been no public representatives.