BJP giving Rs 50 crores to MLAs to revolt against Shiv Sena,' alleges Nana Patole

Accusing the BJP of attempting to break Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole alleged that the saffron party was giving "Rs 50 crores each to the rebel MLAs." He also questioned the Centre's move to provide security to the Sena MLAs, who are currently camping in Guwahati.

The MVA government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis as senior Minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena demanding that the party should break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with BJP. However, the impasse continues as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has refused to concede to this demand. At present, Shinde claims to have the support of 38 Shiv Sena MLAs. The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are likely to challenge the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the party's legislative assembly leader in court. Shinde faction has stated such a move requires the support of at least 37 MLAs. Similarly on the same ground, they may demand disqualification of MLAs with Uddhav Thackeray's party.