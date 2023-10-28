BJP govt gave Padma Vibhushan for his work in agri sector: Supriya Sule on PM Modi's jibe at Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule pointed out that it was the Narendra Modi government that had honored Sharad Pawar with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, in recognition of his contributions to the agriculture sector. This statement came in response to the Prime Minister's recent questioning of the NCP founder's contributions to farmers.

Talking to reporters in Sindhdurg district, Sule said whenever the prime minister came to Maharashtra, he dubbed the NCP as Naturally Corrupt Party. On Thursday, PM Modi didn't link NCP to corruption like he used to before. Pawar saheb was given the Padman Vibhushan by the Modi government for his work in agriculture and politics, Baramati MP Sule pointed out.

During his address in Shirdi in Ahmednagar district on Thursday, PM Modi, without naming Pawar, had said, Some people in Maharashtra only did politics in the name of farmers. A senior leader of Maharashtra served as the country's agriculture minister. I personally respect him, but what has he done for farmers? Pawar served as the agriculture minister when the Congress-led UPA government was in office at the Centre (2004-14). PM Modi had also said when Mr Pawar was the Union agriculture minister, farmers were at the mercy of middlemen.