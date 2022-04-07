BJP has declared war, but MVA fully united, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, April 7 Two days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties belonging to his wife and associates, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has declare a war, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is fully united.

Returning to Mumbai, Raut was given a hero's welcome by thousands of Shiv Sainiks with flags, banners, posters, and 'dhol-tasha' outside the airport.

"They (BJP) has declared war. The manner in which they are targeting us with the help of central agencies, taking steps against us, we shall also retaliate... If they put us in jail, we are ready... they may kill us, we are prepared. But, we will continue our fight," he thundered.

The Sena's chief spokesperson said that the so-called 'sankat' (danger) of the government has now actually proved to be a 'sandhi' (opportunity) for the MVA regime which has emerged stronger.

"We are completely together in fighting the attacks of the BJP through the central probe agencies. This is not a show of support or strength. It's the angst and resentment of the people against the INS Vikrant scam," he said.

Reiterating the MVA allies Sena-Nationlaist Congress Party-Congress will overcome the threats of the ED, CBI, IT, etc,, Raut warned that "the BJP has dug its own grave" and "a time will come when they will bow down on their knees".

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP President Sharad Pawar for their support to him after the ED action against his family.

"The very fact that Pawar Saheb raised the issue with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi proves that the MVA allies are united," Raut pointed out.

He termed as immaturity the vindictive attacks by the BJP in the past two-and-half years since the MVA came to power, but vowed to fight it out.

On the instructions of Thackeray, the party has launched a series of agitations against the BJP at the village level and said the same will spread to the national level and spell doom for the BJP, he said.

Raut created a mega-sensation on Wednesday when he accused a BJP activist and ex-MP Kirit Somaiya of allegedly siphoning off an amount of Rs 57 crore collected as 'crowd-funds' by launching the save Vikrant campaign in 2013-2014.

As per a RTI reply from Maharashtra Raj Bhavan last month, the amount which was claimed to be deposited with the Governor's office, had never reached there.

Raut said that not only did Somaiya misappropriate the public monies for a nationalistic cause but also indulged in money-laundering and he would "definitely go to jail".

However, Somaiya has consistently denied all the allegations hurled against him and said he was prepared to face any probe even as police complaints were lodged against him in Mumbai and other cities for the alleged Vikrant scam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor