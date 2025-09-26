BJP Has Own Process of Electing Party President, Says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) follows its own process when electing the party president, and a decision regarding this will be taken at the appropriate time. Fadnavis made this statement in response to a query at an event related to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks made last month regarding the selection of a new BJP president and the role of the RSS in this process.

Bhagwat had previously rejected the common perception that the RSS dictates every decision for the BJP. He clarified that the RSS only offers suggestions but that the BJP ultimately makes its own decisions. Bhagwat emphasized that the RSS had no involvement in the selection of the new BJP president, which is solely a decision of the party. In response to this, Fadnavis reiterated Bhagwat's stance, pointing out that the decision on selecting the party president lies entirely with the BJP. He stated, "The party will take the right decision at the right time. I am not competent enough to answer this as I am not part of the committee which takes decisions on the matter."

When asked about previous speculation that his name had been considered for the position of party president, Fadnavis dismissed it as mere media conjecture. He clarified that the rumors were intended for media consumption and should not be taken seriously.