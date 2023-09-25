BJP hits back at opposition for sharing video of Fadnavis allegedly pushing citizen during Nagpur visit

Nagpur city, known as the sub-capital of the state, experienced heavy rains on Saturday. Water entered houses in the area as Ambazari Lake overflowed, creating a flood-like situation in Sitabuldi and surrounding areas, resulting in significant damage. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Nagpur to assess the extent of the damage.

A video showcasing Devendra Fadnavis engaging with distressed citizens in Nagpur garnered attention on social media platforms. In the footage, he can be seen conversing with residents expressing dissatisfaction with the authorities' response to the city's flooding crisis. However, a moment in the video turned controversial when Fadnavis seemed to forcefully engage with a man attempting to communicate with him.

Maharashtra Congress, sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), hit out at 'arrogant' Deputy CM. "Arrogant Fadnavis with citizens reporting damage caused by rainwater. Is this the way to deal with your voters? If it is not the arrogance of power, what else can it be called?" Maharashtra Congress wrote.

Shiv Sena (UBT) also slammed DCM Fadnavis, terming his action as 'arrogance of power'. "The arrogance of power. Fadnavis pushed citizens suffering from the flood and asked for help!" Shiv Sena wrote.

सत्तेचा माज...



मदत मागणार्‍या पूरामुळे त्रस्त नागरिकाला फडणवीसांनी दिला धक्का! pic.twitter.com/SvbVT44YWj — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) September 24, 2023

Meanwhile, on one hand, the opposition has been criticizing Fadnavis for being rude in the video, but now the BJP has responded to the opposition's criticism by posting another video of the incident on X (formerly Twitter).

“Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today visited the flood-hit areas of Nagpur. At that time, this person and many others wanted Devendra Fadnavis to come to their house. There is nothing wrong in them wanting their leader to come home, as everyone in Nagpur loves him. However, it is not possible for a leader to go to everyone's house. As the police stopped him, Devendra Fadnavis grabbed his hand and took him close to him from the crowd and said, Come, let's go to your home,' and they went to his house holding his hand! (A clear video of him reaching out to him in the crowd and a video of him visiting his home has been attached),” BJP wrote in Marathi.

The BJP was straightforward in its response to the opposition's actions. They congratulated former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress for seemingly prioritising the work of the so-called 'trolling gang' over constructive opposition duties.

The incident has sparked a debate among political circles, with both sides presenting their perspectives.