BJP is fully prepared for 2024, Chandrakant Patil to get new state president post

Mumbai: It is almost certain that BJP state president Chandrakant Patil will join the Shinde-Fadnavis government as a cabinet minister and is likely to be replaced by a Maratha or OBC face as the new state president. The new state president will not be one of the senior leaders in the party. Considering the OBC face, former minister Chandrasekhar Bavankule, former minister Dr. Sanjay Kute, Aa. Ram Shinde could get the chance. At the same time, if it is decided to give a face to the Maratha community, then Suresh Halvankar of Kolhapur, former minister Sambhaji Nilangekar Patil, Ravindra Chavan, MLA. One of the names of Randhir Savarkar will be preferred. Former minister Ashish Shelar is also a prominent name but it is important that he is available in Mumbai in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Therefore, he may be considered for the ministry post.

It is believed that the leader from rural areas will be given the post of state president instead of urban areas. With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections looming, it is believed that the criteria for being able to travel around the state and interact with party leaders and activists will also be considered. The name of the leader who has good relations with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be sealed. It is said that if there is good coordination between the ruling party and the party, it will be of great benefit to the party in the next elections.