BJP is mastermind behind Eknath Shinde revolt?

A video of Eknath Shinde addressing MLAs at the Radisson Blu Hotel surfaced yesterday. In it, he had stated that a superpower is behind him. What exactly is this superpower? Such a question was being asked in political circles. Meanwhile, BJP MP Unmesh Patil has claimed that he will return to power in the state.

"Everyone will come to power in Surat, Guwahati and then Mumbai. We want to take Maharashtra forward again in terms of development. Ashadi will be worshiped again by Devendra Fadnavis" said Unmesh Patil. MP Unmesh Patil's statement indicates that the BJP is behind the political quake in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj was also seen in Surat along with Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs, after which now MP Unmesh Patil has made such a statement at a public function. Therefore, there are indications that BJP is supporting Shiv Sena rebels.

"A meeting of all the MLAs will be held today. Some decisions will be taken in it. No decision has been taken yet. The minority group does not have the right to suspend the MLAs. Those in the minority cannot take such a decision. It will be an example. Everything works according to the law. In a democracy, numbers and numbers are important, "said Eknath Shinde.