BJP is the Only National Party Led by Workers, Not Owned by Any Family, Says Maharastra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only national political party not controlled by any family, but by its workers. Speaking at a party event, Fadnavis described the BJP as a truly democratic organization, contrasting it with the more than 2,300 registered parties in India, most of which are privately owned.

Fadnavis noted that only the BJP and the Communist Party of India (CPI) remain free from familial ownership, though he pointed out that the CPI is no longer considered a national party. He affirmed that the BJP, with its own constitution, is governed by its members and workers, without being influenced by any particular leader.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rise from humble beginnings, Fadnavis noted that Modi's journey—starting as a tea seller and eventually becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Prime Minister—demonstrates the BJP's commitment to merit-based leadership. Fadnavis further shared his own political journey, illustrating how he progressed from the booth level to becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, emphasizing that such opportunities are unique to the BJP.

During the event, Fadnavis also launched the BJP's special membership drive in Nagpur, proudly announcing that the party has enrolled 11 crore verified members, making it the world's largest political party. The BJP aims to enroll an additional 1.5 crore members from Maharashtra alone, with a target of 25 lakh new members to be added through the special drive on Sunday.