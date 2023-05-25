BJP issuing release in NDA's name shows it is unsure of winning 2024 elections: Clyde Crasto

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issuing a statement on the Parliament inauguration row in the name of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) shows that it is unsure of winning the 2024 elections on its own.

After its defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the saffron party is beginning to feel weak, claimed Clyde Crasto, spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party.

BJP releasing a press statement as NDA on the issue of 19 parties not attending the inauguration of new Parliament building shows that BJP is not sure of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha election on its self-proclaimed invincibility and now needs help of its NDA partners, he tweeted.

NDA statement said that these parties were disrespectful of the democratic ethos, but it is the BJP which was disregarding Article 79 and disrespecting the constitutional head of the country by not inviting the President for inaugurating the new Parliament, he further said.

Article 79 states that Parliament shall consist of the President and two Houses to be known respectively as the council of States and the House of the People. The NCP spokesperson also alleged that while the BJP accused opposition of disrupting Parliament's sessions, the saffron party itself passed bills without dialogue and thus insulted the democratic process.