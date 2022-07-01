BJP leader and MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar slams Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Even after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, the pace of political developments does not seem to have slowed down. A special session of the legislature has now been convened after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ordered the new government to prove a majority test. After this, the Shiv Sena has now filed a petition in the Supreme Court, requesting an immediate hearing on the issue of disqualification. However, the Supreme Court rejected the petition and pushed the Shiv Sena. The BJP has sharply criticized Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray.

"Ordinary Shiv Sainik does not see Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister. He wanted to be the CM. That is why he tried till the end. The dagger was stuck in the back of Maharashtra" said BJP leader and MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar.

"Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister soon after the Supreme Court ruled that the Mavia government had to face a majority test. This frightened the majority of the test. He was afraid to face the assembly. Not only that, they know we don't have a majority" Atul Bhatkhalkar attacked Uddhav Thackeray, saying that the "only thing we were alleging was that my son and I should be the Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister."

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Eknath Shinde-led government. In this petition, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sunil Prabhu had demanded that the majority test should be postponed as suspension notice has been issued against 16 MLAs in this government. However, the apex court has refused to hear the petition immediately. The court also clarified that the suspension of 16 rebel MLAs will be heard on July 11.



