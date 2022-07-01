BJP leader Chandrakant Patil tells why BJP make Eknath Shinde CM

Mumbai: State President Chandrakant Patil attacked Shiv Sena by saying "Hindutva is our lifeblood. The BJP was founded on the ideology of the RSS. However, an alliance was formed in 2019, but after the result, Hindutva fell behind and the chair came forward. There was a betrayal. Whose Hindutva is not on the agenda? Mahavikas took the lead by kneeling on the knees of people who do not accept Hindutva. Chhatrapati fought with the Mughals, He fought country and religion and established Hindavi Swarajya."

Chandrakant Patil said that "the voice raised by Shiv Sena group leader Eknath Shinde about the unrest was the personal anger of every MLA. This government will fall due to internal strife. It will create a void. Then we said we would give an alternative government. BJP got 134 votes in the results of the Legislative Council. Despite the numbers, there is no temptation to power. Eknath Shinde, who was fighting for common Hindutva, was made the Chief Minister. Except for Devendra Fadnavis and 5 others, no one knew about it. Sacrifices for Hindutva. We are not tempted by power. There is no temptation to chair. We did not give up Hindutva for the chair."

"Also, now you say that Eknath Shinde is not a Shiv Sainik? So many years he sacrificed for the party. Went from house to house. Balasaheb Thackeray wanted to make an ordinary Shiv Sainik the Chief Minister. Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister. Making a real Shiv Sainik the Chief Minister surprised everyone. Therefore, Devendra Fadnavis is not the first example to become Deputy Chief Minister. Devendra Fadnavis had to join the government as a necessity of administration. The order of the party is everything to us. It takes a big heart to work under those who were in your cabinet. That big heart was shown by Devendra Fadnavis. A government working for the development of the state and Hindutva has come to the state. Chandrakant Patil alleged that those who are jealous of our very cordial relationship, willingness to cut their necks for the party, have reported internal quarrels and other news" he said.

"Mahavikas Aghadi, which opposes Hindutva, tingles those who raise funds for Ram Mandir. You collect subscriptions but we call it funds. The temple in Corona was closed, and the liquor store continued. Uddhav Thackeray did the tailgating for votes. Ajan's competitions were organized. More than 28,000 MNS workers were issued notices while protesting against the bell on the mosque. Hindutva was opposed from time to time" Chandrakant Patil accused Swatantryaveer Savarkar of insulting him.