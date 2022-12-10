BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule says SC must hear Maha-K'taka border dispute urgently as situation getting tense

Maharashtra state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the Supreme Court should hear the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute case urgently and give a decision soon as the situation is getting tense between the two states.

He was addressing a press conference here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city. The BJPleader thanked the prime minister for various development projects in Nagpur, which will be inaugurated on Sunday, and appealed to citizens to accord a grand welcome to him.

On the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, Bawankule said the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has put its submissions strongly in the Supreme Court.

I feel that no inflammatory speeches should be made by both sides. There is no meaning to what the Karnataka chief minister says or what we say. The issue will be permanently resolved if the result of the case in the apex court comes out, the state BJP chief said.

This case should be taken up urgently by requesting the Supreme Court as the situation is getting tense and incidents of law and order being disturbed are cropping up. The final decision should be given after hearing both sides. This is the only way and creating a tense situation in border areas is not the way, Bawankule said.