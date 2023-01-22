BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule says some people trying to drive wedge between BJP and Maha leader Pankaja Munde

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said some people are trying to create a rift between the party and its leader Pankaja Munde.

Speaking to reporters in Jalna, Bawankule alleged Pankaja Munde’s statements were twisted by editing video clips and were sent to the media to project she is working against the party’s interests.

The BJP leader said he would demand that the police inquire into the edited videos (of Pankaja Munde’s statements) and take action.

Pankaja tai is our leader and she is working to strengthen the party. But some people are trying to project that she is working against the party, he said without naming anyone.

On many occasions, alleged political differences between BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde and senior leader Devendra Fadnavis were discussed in hushed tones in the party circles.

He denied allegations that BJP didn’t stand behind state unit women’s wing chief Chitra Wagh for her remarks against model-cum-social media influencer Uorfi Javed. The whole party had backed Wagh, he said.

Bawankule was in Jalna to campaign for BJP candidate Kiran Patil for the Legislative Council election for the Aurangabad Teachers’ Constituency scheduled to be held on January 30.