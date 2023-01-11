BJP leader Chitra Wagh says Maha needs love jihad law on lines of UP

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) women wing president Chitra Wagh said Maharashtra needs a law on the lines of the love jihad statute framed by Uttar Pradesh.

If we want to curb such cases, we need a law and interactions between parents and girls must be increased. Maharashtra needs a law on the lines of the love jihad statute framed by Uttar Pradesh, she said when reporters asked her views on the murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

Many laws like Shakti and Vishaka have been formulated against sexual harassment of women and girls but all need to take the initiative to ensure their effective implementation, she said.

Women’s security is an important issue for the BJP and at least 25 per cent of the party’s booth-level workers will be women in coming elections, she said. In the Legislative Council, most women belong to the BJP. In future, we will appeal to the party to give capable and eligible women maximum representation, Wagh said.