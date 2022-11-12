BJP leader criticizes uddhav Thackeray says when everyone leaves it's free to do photography

Since Eknath Shinde's rebellion Uddhav Thackeray they are seeing shocks one after another. Shiv Sena many leaders, offcials and activists of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group are seen celebrating Jai Maharashtra. Now Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar has joined the Shinde group. Due to this, the number of MPs from the Shinde group has reached 13. BJP on these developments has criticized Uddhav Thackeray.

Balasaheb's Shiv Sena 12 MPs have joined the Shinde group after party chief leader Eknath Shinde took oath as chief minister. After that Shiv Sena leaders were elected in various districts of the state. So, far for the last few days there was discussion of MP Gajanan Kirtikar joining the Shinde group. Finally Kirtikar joined the group. After this BJP leaders and MLAs Atul Bhatkhalkar has targeted Uddhav Thackeray.

Atul Bhatkhalkar has expressed his reaction Twitter in one sentence against the background of the many activists officials and leaders leaving the Shiv Sena. Atul Bhatkhalkar has made a cheeky tweet saying that when everyone leaves, it is free to photography. On the other hand although Kirtikar has move to the Shinde group, his son Anmol Kirtikar is still in the Thackeray group. Uddhav Thackeray has recently appointed Amol Kirtikar as Shiv Sena deputy leader. That is why he is going to see the work of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's party.