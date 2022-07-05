BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis express his gratitude over becoming Deputy CM

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis (Devendra) after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the new government arrived in Nagpur today. A large number of BJP workers were present at the Nagpur airport to welcome Fadnavis. In various parts of the city, preparations have been made for the reception of Fadnavis Devendra Fadnavis and strict security has been put in place by the police. Devendra Fadnavis and Amrita Fadnavis have reacted before leaving for Nagpur. "We have to give up, our state cannot come without it," said Fadnavis.

"I have enthusiasm, but more than that, I have a sense of responsibility. That's fine. I'm going to welcome everyone with enthusiasm. But I'll start working soon. No one is offended" he said. Also, Amruta Fadnavis said, "What was very important for Maharashtra has now happened. So it feels good."

Meanwhile, BJP office bearers and activists believed that Fadnavis would be the next Chief Minister after the change of power in the state. In fact, due to political games, the expectations of the party workers were dashed and Fadnavis had to take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. After this, hoardings in support of Fadnavis were put up in various places.