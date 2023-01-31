BJP leader Kirit Somaiya says MVA will lose badly if elections are to be held in Maharashtra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will suffer the worst defeat if elections are to be held in Maharashtra. Notably, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray had dared the BJP-Eknath Shinde government to hold elections in the state.

If elections are held any time, the MVA will lose like the Panipat battle (fought in 1761) was lost. In that case, Uddhav Thackeray will have to permanently sit at his home, the former BJP MP from Mumbai told reporters in Thane.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress. The bloc led by Thackeray was in power from November 2019 to June 2022 before the collapse of the government due to the exit of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, who subsequently took oath as the chief minister with the support of the BJP.