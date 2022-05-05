BJP leader Kirit Somaiya visits Navneet Rana in Lilavati hospital

Amravati MP Navneet Rana has been released from jail after about 13 days. She has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai due to health problems. As soon as Rana was admitted to the hospital, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya reached the hospital in 10 minutes. Going to the ward, he inquired about the condition of Navneet Rana and also interacted with the doctor.

"I am sorry that Navneet Rana had to come directly to the hospital from jail. I have come to Lilavati Hospital to inquire about her condition. We know that Ravi Rana will be out from jail by 4 o'clock. I publicly protest against Thackeray's mafia government. We are ashamed of this, "said Somaiya, targeting the Thackeray government.

Navneet Rana was lodged in Byculla Jail while Ravi Rana is currently lodged in Taloja Jail. The court granted bail to the Rana couple with special conditions. Although the Rana couple has been granted bail, various restrictions have been imposed on them. They will not be able to speak to the media on the matter. Witnesses are also prohibited from contacting or pressuring them in any way.

