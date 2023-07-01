BJP leader Madhukar Musale booked for hindering road concretization work in Baner

In a recent development, former corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation and BJP leader, Madhukar Musale, finds himself in legal trouble after being booked by Pimpri Chinchwad police. The case was filed against him for obstructing the ongoing road concretization work in the Baner area.

As per the police report, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon when Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials were engaged in digging work for road concretization near the Pashan-Sus flyover in Baner. It was during this process that Madhukar Musale intervened and demanded the officials to halt the work, claiming ownership of the land and asserting that he possesses valid documents to support his claim.

Musale's interference led to a standstill in the road concretization project, prompting PMC officials to seek police intervention. Subsequently, the junior engineer from the Pune Municipal Corporation lodged a complaint with the authorities regarding the matter.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against Madhukar Musale at Hinjewadi police station under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

At present, police are conducting further investigations into the incident to ascertain the details and circumstances surrounding the disruption of the road concretization work in Baner.