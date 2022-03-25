BJP leader Nitesh Rane makes serious allegation says, 'plot was hatched to kill me in Kolhapur'

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has made a sensational claim that a plot was hatched to kill him during his treatment in Kolhapur. He was speaking in the assembly hall. Nitesh Rane said, “While I was admitted to the hospital in Kolhapur, the doctor suddenly told me that I needed to undergo CT Angiography test. But an employee told me, sir, don't do this CT Angiography test. Ink will be thrown into your body for and there is a plan to kill you. Nitesh Rane has claimed that he survived as this employee had already warned him.

Nitesh Rane was remanded to judicial custody in Shiv Sena activist, Santosh M. Parab attack case. However, Nitesh Rane was admitted to a hospital in Kolhapur from Sindhudurg due to ill health. However, Nitesh Rane has claimed that his assassination was planned at that time.

