BJP leader Pankaja Munde denies reports of joining Congress

Pankaja Munde, national secretary of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), clarified her decision to leave the saffron party and join the Congress on Friday.

Munde firmly denied any plans of quitting the BJP and dismissed the reports as false. She vowed to take legal action against the spread of such baseless information.

Pankaja Munde said a few days back a news report came in that I met Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi twice and I am quitting BJP and joining Congress. Such news reports are absolutely false. I swear that I have never spoken with any leader of any party regarding my entry into their party. I have never seen Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi in person. I am going to file a defamation case against the channel.