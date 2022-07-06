BJP leader Pravin Darekar slams Shiv Sena

Mumbai: After Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, the political atmosphere is heating up once again. Recenlty, BJP opposition leader Praveen Darekar has also questioned whether the NCP had taken Sharad Pawar with it to end the Shiv Sena by targeting Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut.

"This is a game of destiny. Balasaheb's original activist Rikshawala, Pan Tapariwala became the Chief Minister and Minister. It is unfortunate that despite such a big uprising, they are still dealing with their Ayya culture. This kind of situation has arisen due to lack of awareness that rickshaws are more important than Mercedes in this state," said Darekar.

"Shiv Sena MLAs have revolted. We don't consider him a rebel either. Because he has not left Shiv Sena. However, the nature of Shiv Sena has changed. Sanjay Raut has sided with the NCP. That is why the dissatisfaction increased. That is why the statements made by the rebel MLAs about Sanjay Raut are a fact. Whether Sanjay Raut had a mission, whether it was a ploy to end Shiv Sena with Sharad Pawar, should not be taken lightly or there is room for doubt" said Darekar.